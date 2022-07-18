Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $90.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

