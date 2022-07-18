Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

