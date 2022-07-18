Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 2,467 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 999,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 16,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

