Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BEDU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.76. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.