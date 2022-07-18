Brightlight Capital Management LP Buys 1,473,253 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473,253 shares during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker comprises approximately 7.6% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of 1847 Goedeker worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 30.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 311.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,467,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,301 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GOED traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. 15,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. 1847 Goedeker had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

