BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 555,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 506.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mazzei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 227,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

