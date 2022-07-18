Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 640,581 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

