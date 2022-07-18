Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 640,581 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

