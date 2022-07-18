Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 279,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

