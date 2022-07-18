Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 279,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
