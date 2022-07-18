Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Price Target at $8.88

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of research firms have commented on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of IS opened at $3.49 on Monday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ironSource by 59.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

