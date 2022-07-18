Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $26.25

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.98 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $19,847,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $19,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

