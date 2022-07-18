Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of BROG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.