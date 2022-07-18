Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Shares of BROG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
