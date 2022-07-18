Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,539. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

