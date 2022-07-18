BSCView Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $30,479.18 and approximately $143.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.2% against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview.

BSCView Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

