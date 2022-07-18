Bunge (BG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bunge (NYSE: BG) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

7/6/2022 – Bunge is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

6/24/2022 – Bunge had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.42. 13,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,342. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bunge

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 2.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 6.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 23.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Bunge by 7.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

