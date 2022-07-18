Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CFWFF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.25. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.13.
