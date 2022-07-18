Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CFWFF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.25. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

