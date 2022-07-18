Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price to C$117.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.44.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

