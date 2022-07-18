Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,901 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $47.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.