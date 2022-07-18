Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 16.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) rose 16.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 2,112,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,539,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

WEED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.78.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

