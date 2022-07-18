Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.17

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $512.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

