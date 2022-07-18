Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 2,765 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,004,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $452.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

