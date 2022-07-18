Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.02 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.90. 5,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

