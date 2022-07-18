Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $38.94 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 8.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

COST traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.16. 24,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

