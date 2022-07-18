Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.38 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,628. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $74.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

