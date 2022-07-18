Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $525,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in VMware by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,754 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VMware by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in VMware by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

