Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 44,360 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Insider Activity

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

