Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 1,246,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,626,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

