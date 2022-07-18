Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,293 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,942 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.74. 19,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

