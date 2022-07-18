Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,576 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Price Performance

VMW traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.17. 10,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

