Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 525 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,081,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

