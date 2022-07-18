Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

