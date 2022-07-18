Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $464.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.45. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,373 shares of company stock worth $1,393,581. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

