CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.29 Million

CargoX (CXO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and $146,529.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

