Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($195.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($215.00) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €156.00 ($156.00) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 3.7 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €131.90 ($131.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €104.55 ($104.55) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($202.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €133.11.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

