Cartesi Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $102.59 million and $21.47 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.2% against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,547,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.