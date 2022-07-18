Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.65

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $889.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 174,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 381,435 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

