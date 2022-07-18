CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBFV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

