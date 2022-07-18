Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 785,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Price Performance

MTAGF remained flat at 3.00 during trading on Monday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of 3.00 and a 12-month high of 3.75.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

