Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion Price Performance

Celsion stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.