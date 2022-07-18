Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.99

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 6362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

