CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFEW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

