CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 88,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,867,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

