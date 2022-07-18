CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 715 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,893. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Articles

