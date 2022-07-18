CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.