CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 3,818 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.10. 1,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,535. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.