CFO4Life Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,217 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.34. 29,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

