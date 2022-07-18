CFO4Life Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.55.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

