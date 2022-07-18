CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,365,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,266. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.