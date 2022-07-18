CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. 101,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,630,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

