CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 639.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 420,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 363,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.91. 79,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

