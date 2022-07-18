Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,269,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 684.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

